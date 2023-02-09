Bajaj Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.56 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.56 crore in December 2022 up 0.32% from Rs. 228.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.20 crore in December 2022 down 13.54% from Rs. 38.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.82 crore in December 2022 down 11.14% from Rs. 48.19 crore in December 2021.