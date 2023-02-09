 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.56 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.56 crore in December 2022 up 0.32% from Rs. 228.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.20 crore in December 2022 down 13.54% from Rs. 38.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.82 crore in December 2022 down 11.14% from Rs. 48.19 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Consumer Care
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 229.56 229.71 228.82
Other Operating Income -- 2.74 --
Total Income From Operations 229.56 232.45 228.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.56 61.57 66.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.79 48.03 38.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.45 0.45 -4.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.30 21.93 22.45
Depreciation 2.23 1.83 1.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.01 69.82 67.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.22 28.81 37.37
Other Income 10.37 9.87 9.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.59 38.68 46.89
Interest 0.28 0.32 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.31 38.36 46.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.31 38.36 46.85
Tax 7.11 6.70 8.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.20 31.66 38.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.20 31.66 38.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.20 31.66 38.40
Equity Share Capital 14.70 14.75 14.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.26 2.15 2.60
Diluted EPS 2.26 2.14 2.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.26 2.15 2.60
Diluted EPS 2.26 2.14 2.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited