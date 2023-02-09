English
    Bajaj Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.56 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 229.56 crore in December 2022 up 0.32% from Rs. 228.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.20 crore in December 2022 down 13.54% from Rs. 38.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.82 crore in December 2022 down 11.14% from Rs. 48.19 crore in December 2021.

    Bajaj Consumer Care
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations229.56229.71228.82
    Other Operating Income--2.74--
    Total Income From Operations229.56232.45228.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.5661.5766.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.7948.0338.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.450.45-4.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.3021.9322.45
    Depreciation2.231.831.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.0169.8267.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.2228.8137.37
    Other Income10.379.879.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5938.6846.89
    Interest0.280.320.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.3138.3646.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.3138.3646.85
    Tax7.116.708.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.2031.6638.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.2031.6638.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.2031.6638.40
    Equity Share Capital14.7014.7514.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.262.152.60
    Diluted EPS2.262.142.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.262.152.60
    Diluted EPS2.262.142.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
