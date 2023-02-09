Bajaj Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.56 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.56 crore in December 2022 up 0.32% from Rs. 228.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.20 crore in December 2022 down 13.54% from Rs. 38.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.82 crore in December 2022 down 11.14% from Rs. 48.19 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 168.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.45% returns over the last 6 months and -6.04% over the last 12 months.