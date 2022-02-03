Bajaj Consumer Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 228.82 crore, down 7.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.82 crore in December 2021 down 7.88% from Rs. 248.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.40 crore in December 2021 down 32.98% from Rs. 57.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.19 crore in December 2021 down 32.63% from Rs. 71.53 crore in December 2020.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.88 in December 2020.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 187.50 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.15% returns over the last 6 months and -12.05% over the last 12 months.