Bajaj Consumer Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 248.39 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Consumer Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.39 crore in December 2020 up 16.84% from Rs. 212.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.30 crore in December 2020 up 17.54% from Rs. 48.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.53 crore in December 2020 up 15.3% from Rs. 62.04 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.30 in December 2019.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 213.20 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.06% returns over the last 6 months and -0.81% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Consumer Care
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations243.91223.37212.58
Other Operating Income4.483.54--
Total Income From Operations248.39226.92212.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials61.3166.0860.07
Purchase of Traded Goods21.6517.105.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.62-7.501.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.7420.5220.20
Depreciation1.591.571.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses76.7668.2971.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.7260.8551.53
Other Income9.228.449.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.9469.3060.55
Interest0.340.281.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.6069.0259.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax69.6069.0259.32
Tax12.3012.1010.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.3056.9248.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.3056.9248.74
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.3056.9248.74
Equity Share Capital14.7514.7514.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.883.863.30
Diluted EPS3.883.863.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.883.863.30
Diluted EPS3.883.863.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 3, 2021 02:00 pm

