Bajaj Consumer Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 248.39 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.39 crore in December 2020 up 16.84% from Rs. 212.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.30 crore in December 2020 up 17.54% from Rs. 48.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.53 crore in December 2020 up 15.3% from Rs. 62.04 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.30 in December 2019.

Bajaj Consumer shares closed at 262.60 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.85% returns over the last 6 months and 22.03% over the last 12 months.