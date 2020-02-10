App
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 net profit down 17.8% to Rs 48.74cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 59.32 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a 17.83 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 48.74 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.

The company's net sales during the quarter fell 8.20 per cent to Rs 206.56 crore as against Rs 225.03 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Close

Bajaj Consumer Care's total expenses during the quarter under review declined 1.24 per cent to Rs 162.28 crore as compared with Rs 164.32 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday closed 0.41 per cent higher at Rs 221.40 on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 08:45 pm

