Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit falls 4.35% to Rs 54.23 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care's total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 208.14 crore, down 15.63 per cent, against Rs 246.70 crore reported in the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Fast-moving consumer goods firm Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday reported 4.35 per cent decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 54.23 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on the account of disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. It had reported a profit of Rs 56.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Consumer Care's total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 208.14 crore, down 15.63 per cent, against Rs 246.70 crore reported in the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Bajaj Consumer Care said performance in the first quarter of 2020-21 was "impacted due to nationwide lockdown to contain the outbreak of COVID-19. We witnessed significant disruptions during the first fortnight of April but since then the company has been able to steadily revive its operations and reverted to near normal business in May and June 2020".

Close

Bajaj Consumer Care has several products in the hair care segment such as Bajaj Almond Drops, Bajaj Kailash Parbat and Bajaj Brahmi Amla.

In August 2013, Bajaj Consumer Care acquired Ozone Ayurvedics' ''Nomarks'' brand to enter into the skincare segment.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #Bajaj consumer care #Business #Results

