    Bajaj Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,202.77 crore, up 16.44% Y-o-Y

    October 17, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,202.77 crore in September 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 8,762.18 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,530.00 crore in September 2022 up 20.04% from Rs. 1,274.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,091.89 crore in September 2022 up 21.66% from Rs. 1,719.44 crore in September 2021.

    Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 53.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 44.10 in September 2021.

    Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,569.00 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.79% returns over the last 6 months and -9.99% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,911.067,768.898,385.78
    Other Operating Income291.71236.08376.40
    Total Income From Operations10,202.778,004.978,762.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,940.505,435.385,926.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods489.55468.39488.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.03-126.1341.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost352.17379.59351.56
    Depreciation67.0067.3365.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-3.73-5.05-5.70
    Other Expenses609.51555.77558.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,691.741,229.691,335.52
    Other Income333.15319.32318.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,024.891,549.011,653.84
    Interest10.924.341.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,013.971,544.671,652.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,013.971,544.671,652.14
    Tax483.97371.37377.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,530.001,173.301,274.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,530.001,173.301,274.55
    Equity Share Capital283.65289.37289.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS53.5040.6044.10
    Diluted EPS53.5040.6044.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS53.9440.6044.10
    Diluted EPS53.5040.6044.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Bajaj Auto #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
