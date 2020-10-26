Bajaj Auto Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,155.86 crore, down 7.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,155.86 crore in September 2020 down 7.16% from Rs. 7,707.32 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,138.20 crore in September 2020 down 18.84% from Rs. 1,402.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,552.03 crore in September 2020 down 7.15% from Rs. 1,671.49 crore in September 2019.

Bajaj Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 39.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 48.50 in September 2019.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,082.25 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.01% returns over the last 6 months and -1.94% over the last 12 months.