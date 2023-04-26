Bajaj Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,904.72 crore, up 11.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,904.72 crore in March 2023 up 11.66% from Rs. 7,974.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,432.88 crore in March 2023 down 2.46% from Rs. 1,468.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,976.40 crore in March 2023 up 19.46% from Rs. 1,654.46 crore in March 2022.