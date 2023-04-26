 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,904.72 crore, up 11.66% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,904.72 crore in March 2023 up 11.66% from Rs. 7,974.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,432.88 crore in March 2023 down 2.46% from Rs. 1,468.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,976.40 crore in March 2023 up 19.46% from Rs. 1,654.46 crore in March 2022.

Bajaj Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,631.55 9,315.14 7,728.13
Other Operating Income 273.17 -- 246.71
Total Income From Operations 8,904.72 9,315.14 7,974.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,868.17 5,764.96 5,326.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 618.27 567.64 558.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -272.95 244.94 -149.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 362.02 351.12 305.85
Depreciation 74.16 73.95 69.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -12.45 -- -2.32
Other Expenses 625.09 609.67 569.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,642.41 1,702.86 1,295.93
Other Income 259.83 269.12 288.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,902.24 1,971.98 1,584.79
Interest 15.74 8.48 2.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,886.50 1,963.50 1,581.91
Exceptional Items -- -- 315.28
P/L Before Tax 1,886.50 1,963.50 1,897.19
Tax 453.62 472.08 428.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,432.88 1,491.42 1,468.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,432.88 1,491.42 1,468.95
Equity Share Capital 282.96 282.96 289.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.70 52.70 50.80
Diluted EPS 50.70 52.70 50.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.70 52.70 50.80
Diluted EPS 50.70 52.70 50.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited