Bajaj Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,974.84 crore, down 7.23% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,974.84 crore in March 2022 down 7.23% from Rs. 8,596.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,468.95 crore in March 2022 up 10.28% from Rs. 1,332.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,654.46 crore in March 2022 down 8.48% from Rs. 1,807.70 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 50.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 46.10 in March 2021.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,892.10 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.06% returns over the last 6 months and 2.82% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,728.13 8,805.50 8,412.80
Other Operating Income 246.71 216.15 183.30
Total Income From Operations 7,974.84 9,021.65 8,596.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,326.66 6,036.97 5,845.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 558.33 540.72 597.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -149.26 165.56 -266.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 305.85 339.85 306.95
Depreciation 69.67 69.83 66.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -2.32 -3.19 -5.66
Other Expenses 569.98 569.60 594.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,295.93 1,302.31 1,457.93
Other Income 288.86 272.76 283.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,584.79 1,575.07 1,741.53
Interest 2.88 1.79 2.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,581.91 1,573.28 1,739.49
Exceptional Items 315.28 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,897.19 1,573.28 1,739.49
Tax 428.24 359.09 407.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,468.95 1,214.19 1,332.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,468.95 1,214.19 1,332.07
Equity Share Capital 289.37 289.37 289.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.80 42.00 46.10
Diluted EPS 50.80 42.00 46.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.80 42.00 46.10
Diluted EPS 50.80 42.00 46.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:41 am
