Bajaj Auto Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,596.10 crore, up 26.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,596.10 crore in March 2021 up 26.12% from Rs. 6,815.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,332.07 crore in March 2021 up 1.66% from Rs. 1,310.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,807.70 crore in March 2021 up 1.25% from Rs. 1,785.41 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 46.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 45.30 in March 2020.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,889.75 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.97% returns over the last 6 months and 55.64% over the last 12 months.