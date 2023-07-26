Bajaj Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,309.77 crore, up 28.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,309.77 crore in June 2023 up 28.79% from Rs. 8,004.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,664.77 crore in June 2023 up 41.89% from Rs. 1,173.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,300.26 crore in June 2023 up 42.31% from Rs. 1,616.34 crore in June 2022.

Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 58.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 40.60 in June 2022.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 4,848.95 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.82% returns over the last 6 months and 19.52% over the last 12 months.