    Bajaj Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,309.77 crore, up 28.79% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,309.77 crore in June 2023 up 28.79% from Rs. 8,004.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,664.77 crore in June 2023 up 41.89% from Rs. 1,173.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,300.26 crore in June 2023 up 42.31% from Rs. 1,616.34 crore in June 2022.

    Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 58.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 40.60 in June 2022.

    Bajaj Auto shares closed at 4,848.95 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.82% returns over the last 6 months and 19.52% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Auto
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,048.598,631.557,768.89
    Other Operating Income261.18273.17236.08
    Total Income From Operations10,309.778,904.728,004.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,696.965,868.175,435.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods595.16618.27468.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks120.53-272.95-126.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost384.16362.02379.59
    Depreciation83.5374.1667.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-19.74-12.45-5.05
    Other Expenses578.77625.09555.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,870.401,642.411,229.69
    Other Income346.33259.83319.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,216.731,902.241,549.01
    Interest12.0915.744.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,204.641,886.501,544.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,204.641,886.501,544.67
    Tax539.87453.62371.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,664.771,432.881,173.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,664.771,432.881,173.30
    Equity Share Capital282.96282.96289.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS58.9050.7040.60
    Diluted EPS58.9050.7040.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS58.9050.7040.60
    Diluted EPS58.9050.7040.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Bajaj Auto #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

