Bajaj Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,004.97 crore, up 8.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,004.97 crore in June 2022 up 8.38% from Rs. 7,386.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,173.30 crore in June 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 1,061.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,616.34 crore in June 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 1,449.08 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 40.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 36.70 in June 2021.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,858.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 1.04% over the last 12 months.