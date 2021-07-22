MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Auto Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,386.04 crore, up 139.87% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,386.04 crore in June 2021 up 139.87% from Rs. 3,079.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,061.18 crore in June 2021 up 100.97% from Rs. 528.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,449.08 crore in June 2021 up 94.14% from Rs. 746.41 crore in June 2020.

Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 36.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.30 in June 2020.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,905.40 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.17% returns over the last 6 months and 30.07% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations7,216.578,412.802,948.52
Other Operating Income169.47183.30130.72
Total Income From Operations7,386.048,596.103,079.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4,880.105,845.381,695.92
Purchase of Traded Goods384.20597.7689.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks130.08-266.46280.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost361.54306.95337.27
Depreciation64.0766.1763.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-2.10-5.66-1.71
Other Expenses512.44594.03268.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,055.711,457.93344.74
Other Income329.30283.60337.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,385.011,741.53682.62
Interest2.292.040.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,382.721,739.49681.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,382.721,739.49681.67
Tax321.54407.42153.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,061.181,332.07528.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,061.181,332.07528.04
Equity Share Capital289.37289.37289.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS36.7046.1018.30
Diluted EPS36.7046.1018.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS36.7046.1018.30
Diluted EPS36.7046.1018.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Bajaj Auto #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 05:56 pm

