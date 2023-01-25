 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,315.14 crore, up 3.25% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,315.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.25% from Rs. 9,021.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,491.42 crore in December 2022 up 22.83% from Rs. 1,214.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,045.93 crore in December 2022 up 24.38% from Rs. 1,644.90 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,315.14 9,911.06 8,805.50
Other Operating Income -- 291.71 216.15
Total Income From Operations 9,315.14 10,202.77 9,021.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,764.96 6,940.50 6,036.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 567.64 489.55 540.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 244.94 56.03 165.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 351.12 352.17 339.85
Depreciation 73.95 67.00 69.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -3.73 -3.19
Other Expenses 609.67 609.51 569.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,702.86 1,691.74 1,302.31
Other Income 269.12 333.15 272.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,971.98 2,024.89 1,575.07
Interest 8.48 10.92 1.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,963.50 2,013.97 1,573.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,963.50 2,013.97 1,573.28
Tax 472.08 483.97 359.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,491.42 1,530.00 1,214.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,491.42 1,530.00 1,214.19
Equity Share Capital 282.96 283.65 289.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.70 53.50 42.00
Diluted EPS 52.70 53.50 42.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.70 53.94 42.00
Diluted EPS 52.70 53.50 42.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
