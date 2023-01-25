Bajaj Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,315.14 crore, up 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,315.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.25% from Rs. 9,021.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,491.42 crore in December 2022 up 22.83% from Rs. 1,214.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,045.93 crore in December 2022 up 24.38% from Rs. 1,644.90 crore in December 2021.