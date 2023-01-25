English
    Bajaj Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,315.14 crore, up 3.25% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,315.14 crore in December 2022 up 3.25% from Rs. 9,021.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,491.42 crore in December 2022 up 22.83% from Rs. 1,214.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,045.93 crore in December 2022 up 24.38% from Rs. 1,644.90 crore in December 2021.

    Bajaj Auto
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,315.149,911.068,805.50
    Other Operating Income--291.71216.15
    Total Income From Operations9,315.1410,202.779,021.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,764.966,940.506,036.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods567.64489.55540.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks244.9456.03165.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost351.12352.17339.85
    Depreciation73.9567.0069.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised---3.73-3.19
    Other Expenses609.67609.51569.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,702.861,691.741,302.31
    Other Income269.12333.15272.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,971.982,024.891,575.07
    Interest8.4810.921.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,963.502,013.971,573.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,963.502,013.971,573.28
    Tax472.08483.97359.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,491.421,530.001,214.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,491.421,530.001,214.19
    Equity Share Capital282.96283.65289.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.7053.5042.00
    Diluted EPS52.7053.5042.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.7053.9442.00
    Diluted EPS52.7053.5042.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited