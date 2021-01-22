Bajaj Auto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,909.88 crore, up 16.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,909.88 crore in December 2020 up 16.63% from Rs. 7,639.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,556.28 crore in December 2020 up 23.36% from Rs. 1,261.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,098.80 crore in December 2020 up 21.08% from Rs. 1,733.43 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 53.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 43.60 in December 2019.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,706.60 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.37% returns over the last 6 months and 19.71% over the last 12 months.