 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AU Small Finance Bank reports highest quarterly profit of Rs 425 crore in Q4

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

It's net profit for the full financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 1,428 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year, the lender said in a statement.

profits

AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday reported its highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 425 crore in March quarter, up 23 per cent year-on-year.

The bank's net profit was Rs 346 crore in the year-ago quarter.

It's net profit for the full financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 1,428 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year, the lender said in a statement.

Bank's asset quality improved with gross NPA at 1.66 per cent in March 2023 as against 1.98 per cent in March 2022.