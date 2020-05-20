Bajaj Auto Q4 profit rises 0.4% to Rs 1,310 crore on tax support, revenue falls 8%

Two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on May 20 has reported a 0.4 percent growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,310.3 crore for the quarter-ended March 2020, supported by a lower tax rate and higher other income. The high base in year-ago period also caused a moderate growth in earnings.

The profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 1,305.59 crore, which had included one-time gain of Rs 342 crore on reversal of charges related to NCCD and education cess after the Supreme Court order.

Revenue from operations during the quarter declined 8.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,815.85 crore due to lower sales volumes on account of the novel coronavirus-led lockdown.

Bajaj Auto sold 9,91,961 units of two-and-three-wheeler during the quarter, lower by 16.9 percent compared to 11,93,590 units sold in same quarter last year.

At operating level, company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 2.1 percent to Rs 1,252.8 crore and margin expanded 190 basis points year-on-year to 18.4 percent due to healthy exports in quarter ended March 2020.

Other income in Q4FY20 surged 44.8 percent to Rs 533 crore compared to year-ago, while tax cost declined 27.9 percent YoY to Rs 411 crore in March quarter.

For FY20, standalone profit after tax grew by 9 percent to Rs 5,100 crore on revenue of Rs 29,919 crore that declined 1 percent compared to previous year.

The complete nationwide lockdown on account of COVID-19 has effectively wiped out 40 days, of which 32 days have been in FY21. "Now, with the partial ease on lockdown, our manufacturing facilities at Chakan, Waluj and Pantnagar have opened, but are not working at full pace," company said.

In near future, Bajaj Auto expects to continue to witness the impact of this lockdown.

Company said overall share in the domestic motorcycle market was 18.5 percent in FY20 as against 18.7 percent in FY19.

As on March 2019, its surplus cash and cash equivalents were Rs 16,368 crore. "After payment of an interim dividend and tax thereon of Rs 4,186 crore, surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at RS 14,322 crore as of March 2020," said Bajaj Auto.



