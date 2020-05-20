Bajaj Auto Q4 profit could get tax support, but low volumes may hit revenue

Two-and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is expected to report flat to moderately negative profit for quarter ended March 2020 on the back of low sales volumes and weak operating income. Decline in tax rate, growth in other income and healthy exports to provide support to the numbers.

According to brokerage houses, revenue from operations for the quarter could see decline in the range of 12-16 percent as sales volumes fell 17 percent YoY, but realisation may increase in the range of 1-4 percent on price hikes.

Bajaj Auto reported a 34 percent YoY decline in domestic two-wheeler volumes, 28 percent YoY decline in three-wheeler volumes, but that was offset by 15 percent YoY increase in exports.

"Topline is expected to decline by 16 percent YoY. Volumes have dropped by 17 percent due to lockdown on account of COVID-19 and dealer inventory correction ahead of BS-6 transition. Realisations are expected to grow marginally by 2 percent, driven by price hikes," Sharekhan said.

Kotak Institutional Equities expect revenues to decline by 12 percent YoY led by decline in volumes and 6 percent increase in average selling price (ASPs) due to price increase taken by the company in select models in Q4FY20.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

The operating performance is also expected to be weak with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) falling in double digit and contraction in margin.

"Operating margin is expected to decline marginally by 40 bps YoY, as benefit of soft commodity prices is offset by negative operating leverage and higher discounting. EBIDTA is expected to decline by 18 percent YoY," Sharekhan said.



