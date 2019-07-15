Bajaj Auto Q4 PAT may dip 7.8% YoY to Rs. 1,028 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Auto to report net profit at Rs. 1,028 crore down 7.8% year-on-year (down 3.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,250.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 14.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,101 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.