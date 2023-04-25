 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto Q4 net profit zooms 12% to Rs 1,704 crore, revenue jumps 12% as well

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a dividend at the rate Rs 140 per share.

Bajaj Auto on April 25 reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 at Rs 1,704.74 crore, up 11.70 percent from Rs 1,526.16 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operation came in at Rs 8,929.23 crore, registering a growth of 11.96 percent from Rs 7,974.84 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's EBITDA maintained its strong run, growing 26 percent YoY to Rs 1,718 crore, with margin accretion of 220 bps to 19.3 percent. Sequentially, across quarters, price realisation and material costs held flat with favourable mix driving the slight uptick, it said.