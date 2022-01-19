MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Auto Q3 results: Net profit sinks 22% YoY to Rs 1,214 crore, sales up 1%

However, the net profit was slightly higher than analysts' expectations of Rs 1,195.7 crore.

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / January 19, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST
 
 
Bajaj Auto, one of the country's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, on January 19 reported a 22 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 1,214.2 crore for the quarter ended December.

However, the net profit was slightly higher than analysts' expectations of Rs 1,195.7 crore.

The company's total revenues from operations rose 1.3 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 9,021 crore for the reported quarter, which was slightly higher than Street's estimate of Rs 8,994 crore.

The growth in revenues of the company masked the weak demand environment in which Bajaj Auto is functioning as is reflected in the near 10 percent decline in volumes of the company.

The revenue growth has largely been aided by the price hikes undertaken by the two-wheeler maker to compensate for the surge in raw material costs during the reported quarter.

The impact of the rise in raw material costs is reflected in the 20 percent year-on-year decline in operating profit of the company to Rs. 1,405 crore, which was still above analysts' expectations of Rs. 1,325 crore.

On the margin front, Bajaj Auto reported a 420 basis points on-year contraction to 15.6 percent. On the flipside, the company saw some relief in the form of 80 basis points sequential expansion in operating margin on a reported basis.

Even adjusting for the impact of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) in the previous quarter, the company's adjusted operating margin expanded 60 basis points sequentially suggesting that the impact of higher raw material prices is abating.

Bajaj Auto's average realisation per unit jumped from Rs 68,181 in the year-ago quarter to Rs. 76,369 in the reported quarter due to the price hikes taken by the company.

Shares of the two-wheeler maker ended 1.5 percent higher at Rs. 3,452.2 on the National Stock Exchange.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Baja Auto #earnings
first published: Jan 19, 2022 05:54 pm

