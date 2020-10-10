Bajaj Auto Q3 PAT may dip 16% YoY to Rs. 1,178 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its Third quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the Auto and auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Auto to report net profit at Rs. 1,178 crore down 16% year-on-year (up 123% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7 percent Y-o-Y (up 134 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,192 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4 percent Y-o-Y (up 201 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,231 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.