Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit up 15% at Rs 1101.9 crore; margin dips to 15.6%

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto has registered 15.7 percent growth in its Q3 net profit at Rs 1101.9 crore against profit of Rs 952.44 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company at Rs 7409.4 crore and other income was Rs 470 crore against Rs 208.6 crore, YoY.

Operating profit or EBITDA at Rs 1156 crore, while margin slipped 400 bps at 15.6 percent versus 19.6 percent.

Company recorded sales of over 91,000 units for Q3FY19 and continues to maintain its dominance with market share of 55.2%.

It recorded quarterly exports of nearly 525,000 units, growth of 23% over Q3FY18.

Overall share in the domestic motorcycle market further increased to 20.3% as against 18.6% in Q2FY19 and 16.3% in Q3FY18.

At 14:10 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,511.60, down Rs 55.30, or 2.15 percent.