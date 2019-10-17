Bajaj Auto Q2 PAT seen up 3.9% YoY to Rs. 1,197.8 cr: Reliance Securities

Scheduled to go on sale in January the Chetak will be manufactured at the Chakan plant which is where Bajaj also makes the KTM, Pulsar and Avenger range of bikes. Pilot production of the Chetak began in September (Image: Bajaj Auto)

Reliance Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Auto sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Auto to report net profit at Rs. 1,197.8 crore up 3.9% year-on-year (up 6.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 8.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,332.4 crore, according to Reliance Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 18 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,101.3 crore.

