Bajaj Auto Q2 PAT may dip 4.2% YoY to Rs. 1,065.4 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Auto to report net profit at Rs. 1,065.4 crore down 4.2% year-on-year (down 4.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,980.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 3.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,341.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.