Bajaj Auto Q1 profit grows 1%, revenue beats analyst estimates on healthy realisation

Two-and-three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto's June quarter (Q1) earnings beat analyst expectations as the profit grew one percent compared to the year-ago period. The numbers were driven by better-than-expected revenue growth amid subdued environment in the auto industry.

Profit during the quarter increased 0.94 percent to Rs 1,125.7 crore from Rs 1,115.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This was far better than its peer TVS Motor which posted 5.5 percent decline in profit amid warnings of poor industry growth in the second half of FY20.

Revenue from operations rose 3.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,755.82 crore despite tepid volume growth of 2 percent YoY, led by healthy realisation on price hike during the quarter.

Realisation per unit increased by 4.1 percent year-on-year.

Total 2-wheeler sales volume for the quarter was at 11 lakh units, up 5 percent YoY, while 3-wheeler sales volumes were at 1.6 lakh units, down 16 percent YoY.

Overall volumes increased 2 percent year-on-year (up 4 percent QoQ) to around 12.47 lakh units due to a 2 percent YoY decline in domestic volume and a 3 percent YoY increase in export volume.

Total motorcycle volumes increased by 4 percent YoY, while 3-wheeler volumes declined 20 percent YoY.

The company recorded a growth of 3 percent YoY in the domestic motorcycle segment against industry de-growth of 9 percent.

"Overall share in the domestic motorcycle market stood at 18.3 percent against 16.3 percent in the previous year. Retail share in the domestic motorcycle market is nearly 19 percent," it added.

In the sports segment, the company said it continued to maintain its dominance with a market share of 46.9 percent during the quarter ended June 2019.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined by 10.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,198.2 crore and margin contracted 249bps YoY to 15.45 percent in quarter ended June 2019.

Except for margin, which was in line with estimates, the numbers exceeded expectations of the analysts. Profit was estimated at Rs 1,075 crore on revenue of Rs 7,587 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 1,186 crore with margin at 15.6 percent for the quarter, as per poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Other income also drove profitability higher, rising 24 percent to Rs 441.2 crore compared to year-ago while tax expenses declined 9.4 percent to Rs 453.11 crore YoY in Q1.

As on June 2019, Bajaj Auto's surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 17,126 crore compared to Rs 16,368 crore, as on March 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 2,633.30, up Rs 88.15, or 3.46 percent on the BSE at 1249 hours.