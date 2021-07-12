Bajaj Auto Q1 PAT seen up 107% YoY to Rs. 1,093 cr: ICICI Direct

Bajaj-Auto

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto and Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Auto to report net profit at Rs. 1,093 crore up 107% year-on-year (down 17.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 140.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 14 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,394 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 187.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 23 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,173 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More