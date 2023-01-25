 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit zooms 23% to Rs 1,491 crore, beats estimates

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

The company said revenue growth was driven by robust double-digit growth in the domestic business which offset the drop in exports arising from the challenging market context

At Rs 1,777 crore, Bajaj Auto's EBITDA was the highest ever, surpassing the record set in the previous quarter.

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on January 25 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,491 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, clocking a 23 percent rise over Rs 1,214 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 9,315 crore, increasing 3 percent from Rs 9,022 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

In an analyst poll, revenue estimates for the quarter were at Rs 8,998.50 crore and net profit at Rs 1,379 crore. Both profit and revenue were better than estimates.

