Bajaj Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,202.71 crore, up 16.44% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,202.71 crore in September 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 8,762.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,719.44 crore in September 2022 down 15.71% from Rs. 2,039.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,083.49 crore in September 2022 up 21.25% from Rs. 1,718.40 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 60.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 70.50 in September 2021.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,570.50 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -9.97% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,911.06 7,768.89 8,385.78
Other Operating Income 291.65 236.01 376.40
Total Income From Operations 10,202.71 8,004.90 8,762.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,940.62 5,435.40 5,926.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 489.55 468.39 488.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 56.03 -126.13 41.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 359.81 383.60 352.92
Depreciation 67.48 67.56 65.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -3.73 -5.05 -5.70
Other Expenses 610.79 562.30 558.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,682.16 1,218.83 1,334.34
Other Income 333.85 319.64 318.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,016.01 1,538.47 1,652.66
Interest 10.92 4.34 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,005.09 1,534.13 1,650.96
Exceptional Items -- -- 501.23
P/L Before Tax 2,005.09 1,534.13 2,152.19
Tax 483.78 370.80 377.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,521.31 1,163.33 1,774.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,521.31 1,163.33 1,774.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 198.13 -- 265.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,719.44 1,163.33 2,039.86
Equity Share Capital 283.65 289.37 289.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 60.10 40.20 70.50
Diluted EPS 60.10 40.20 70.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 53.63 40.20 70.50
Diluted EPS 60.10 40.20 70.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
