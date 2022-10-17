Bajaj Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,202.71 crore, up 16.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,202.71 crore in September 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 8,762.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,719.44 crore in September 2022 down 15.71% from Rs. 2,039.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,083.49 crore in September 2022 up 21.25% from Rs. 1,718.40 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 60.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 70.50 in September 2021.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,570.50 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -9.97% over the last 12 months.