Bajaj Auto Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7,986.79 crore, Up 21.63% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 7,831.79 7,267.19 6,461.30 Other Operating Income 155.00 152.10 105.13 Total Income From Operations 7,986.79 7,419.29 6,566.43 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5,415.26 4,810.28 4,116.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 413.93 354.56 325.97 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.33 134.42 106.54 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 312.40 314.35 264.95 Depreciation 71.51 69.97 76.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -6.20 -- -- Other Expenses 555.54 525.21 468.28 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,270.68 1,210.50 1,220.50 Other Income 381.52 310.05 297.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,652.20 1,520.55 1,517.68 Interest 0.31 0.31 0.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,651.89 1,520.24 1,517.21 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,651.89 1,520.24 1,517.21 Tax 500.17 500.32 405.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,151.72 1,019.92 1,111.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,151.72 1,019.92 1,111.68 Minority Interest -- 0.01 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 104.85 21.85 81.90 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,256.57 1,041.78 1,193.58 Equity Share Capital 289.37 289.37 289.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 43.40 36.00 41.20 Diluted EPS 43.40 36.00 41.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 43.40 36.00 41.20 Diluted EPS 43.40 36.00 41.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited