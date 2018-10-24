App
Stocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:05 PM IST
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:05 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7,986.79 crore, Up 21.63% Q-o-Q.

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 7,986.79 crore in September 2018 Up 21.63% from Rs. 6,566.43 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,256.57 crore in September 2018 Up 5.28% from Rs. 1,193.58 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,723.71 crore in September 2018 Up 8.09% from Rs. 1,594.65 crore in September 2017.
Bajaj Auto EPS has Increased to Rs. 43.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 41.20 in September 2017.
Bajaj Auto shares closed at 2,586.50 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.62% over the last 12 months.
Bajaj Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,831.79 7,267.19 6,461.30
Other Operating Income 155.00 152.10 105.13
Total Income From Operations 7,986.79 7,419.29 6,566.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,415.26 4,810.28 4,116.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 413.93 354.56 325.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.33 134.42 106.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 312.40 314.35 264.95
Depreciation 71.51 69.97 76.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -6.20 -- --
Other Expenses 555.54 525.21 468.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,270.68 1,210.50 1,220.50
Other Income 381.52 310.05 297.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,652.20 1,520.55 1,517.68
Interest 0.31 0.31 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,651.89 1,520.24 1,517.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,651.89 1,520.24 1,517.21
Tax 500.17 500.32 405.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,151.72 1,019.92 1,111.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,151.72 1,019.92 1,111.68
Minority Interest -- 0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 104.85 21.85 81.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,256.57 1,041.78 1,193.58
Equity Share Capital 289.37 289.37 289.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.40 36.00 41.20
Diluted EPS 43.40 36.00 41.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.40 36.00 41.20
Diluted EPS 43.40 36.00 41.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Bajaj Auto #Earnings First-Cut #Results

