Bajaj Auto Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7,986.79 crore, Up 21.63% Q-o-Q.

|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:
|Net Sales at Rs 7,986.79 crore in September 2018 Up 21.63% from Rs. 6,566.43 crore in September 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,256.57 crore in September 2018 Up 5.28% from Rs. 1,193.58 crore in September 2017.
|EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,723.71 crore in September 2018 Up 8.09% from Rs. 1,594.65 crore in September 2017.
|Bajaj Auto EPS has Increased to Rs. 43.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 41.20 in September 2017.
|Bajaj Auto shares closed at 2,586.50 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.62% over the last 12 months.
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7,831.79
|7,267.19
|6,461.30
|Other Operating Income
|155.00
|152.10
|105.13
|Total Income From Operations
|7,986.79
|7,419.29
|6,566.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,415.26
|4,810.28
|4,116.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|413.93
|354.56
|325.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-46.33
|134.42
|106.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|312.40
|314.35
|264.95
|Depreciation
|71.51
|69.97
|76.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-6.20
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|555.54
|525.21
|468.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,270.68
|1,210.50
|1,220.50
|Other Income
|381.52
|310.05
|297.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,652.20
|1,520.55
|1,517.68
|Interest
|0.31
|0.31
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,651.89
|1,520.24
|1,517.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,651.89
|1,520.24
|1,517.21
|Tax
|500.17
|500.32
|405.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,151.72
|1,019.92
|1,111.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,151.72
|1,019.92
|1,111.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|104.85
|21.85
|81.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,256.57
|1,041.78
|1,193.58
|Equity Share Capital
|289.37
|289.37
|289.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|43.40
|36.00
|41.20
|Diluted EPS
|43.40
|36.00
|41.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|43.40
|36.00
|41.20
|Diluted EPS
|43.40
|36.00
|41.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited