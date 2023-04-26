Bajaj Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,929.23 crore, up 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,929.23 crore in March 2023 up 11.97% from Rs. 7,974.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,704.74 crore in March 2023 up 11.7% from Rs. 1,526.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,920.71 crore in March 2023 up 16.44% from Rs. 1,649.54 crore in March 2022.