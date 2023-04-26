Bajaj Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,929.23 crore, up 11.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,929.23 crore in March 2023 up 11.97% from Rs. 7,974.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,704.74 crore in March 2023 up 11.7% from Rs. 1,526.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,920.71 crore in March 2023 up 16.44% from Rs. 1,649.54 crore in March 2022.

Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 60.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 52.80 in March 2022.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 4,342.55 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.84% returns over the last 6 months and 17.91% over the last 12 months.