    Bajaj Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,929.23 crore, up 11.97% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,929.23 crore in March 2023 up 11.97% from Rs. 7,974.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,704.74 crore in March 2023 up 11.7% from Rs. 1,526.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,920.71 crore in March 2023 up 16.44% from Rs. 1,649.54 crore in March 2022.

    Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 60.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 52.80 in March 2022.

    Bajaj Auto shares closed at 4,342.55 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.84% returns over the last 6 months and 17.91% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,660.999,318.547,728.13
    Other Operating Income268.24--246.71
    Total Income From Operations8,929.239,318.547,974.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,867.615,829.505,326.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods622.87567.64558.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-223.35193.12-149.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost379.51361.55306.82
    Depreciation75.9974.8269.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-12.45---2.32
    Other Expenses637.83609.44573.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,581.221,682.471,290.85
    Other Income263.50270.53288.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,844.721,953.001,579.71
    Interest15.778.482.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,828.951,944.521,576.83
    Exceptional Items----315.28
    P/L Before Tax1,828.951,944.521,892.11
    Tax455.37471.82428.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,373.581,472.701,464.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,373.581,472.701,464.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates331.16--62.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,704.741,472.701,526.16
    Equity Share Capital282.96282.96289.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS60.3052.1052.80
    Diluted EPS60.3052.1052.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS60.3052.1052.80
    Diluted EPS60.3052.1052.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

