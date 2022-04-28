English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bajaj Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,974.84 crore, down 7.23% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,974.84 crore in March 2022 down 7.23% from Rs. 8,596.10 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,526.16 crore in March 2022 down 1.62% from Rs. 1,551.28 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,649.54 crore in March 2022 down 8.64% from Rs. 1,805.48 crore in March 2021.

    Bajaj Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 52.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 53.60 in March 2021.

    Close

    Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,892.10 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.06% returns over the last 6 months and 2.82% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,728.138,805.508,412.80
    Other Operating Income246.71216.15183.30
    Total Income From Operations7,974.849,021.658,596.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,326.666,036.975,845.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods558.33540.72597.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-149.26165.56-266.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost306.82340.80308.11
    Depreciation69.8369.9766.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-2.32-3.17-5.66
    Other Expenses573.93569.57595.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,290.851,301.231,455.64
    Other Income288.86347.66283.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,579.711,648.891,739.24
    Interest2.881.792.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,576.831,647.101,737.20
    Exceptional Items315.28----
    P/L Before Tax1,892.111,647.101,737.20
    Tax428.00358.68407.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,464.111,288.421,329.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,464.111,288.421,329.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates62.05141.26221.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,526.161,429.681,551.28
    Equity Share Capital289.37289.37289.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.8049.4053.60
    Diluted EPS52.8049.4053.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.8049.4053.60
    Diluted EPS52.8049.4053.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Bajaj Auto #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.