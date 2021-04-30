MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Auto Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,596.10 crore, up 26.12% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,596.10 crore in March 2021 up 26.12% from Rs. 6,815.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,551.28 crore in March 2021 up 14.57% from Rs. 1,353.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,805.48 crore in March 2021 up 7.47% from Rs. 1,680.04 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 53.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 46.80 in March 2020.

Close

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,834.25 on April 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.03% returns over the last 6 months and 53.37% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations8,412.808,730.106,610.90
Other Operating Income183.30179.78204.95
Total Income From Operations8,596.108,909.886,815.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5,845.385,993.054,490.52
Purchase of Traded Goods597.76486.47411.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-266.46-171.28-236.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost308.11317.32342.39
Depreciation66.2465.0263.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised-5.66-1.97-5.52
Other Expenses595.09557.63561.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,455.641,663.641,189.31
Other Income283.60369.18427.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,739.242,032.821,616.77
Interest2.041.020.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,737.202,031.801,615.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,737.202,031.801,615.86
Tax407.42476.50410.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,329.781,555.301,204.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,329.781,555.301,204.92
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates221.50160.96149.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,551.281,716.261,353.99
Equity Share Capital289.37289.37289.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS53.6059.3046.80
Diluted EPS53.6059.3046.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS53.6059.3046.80
Diluted EPS53.6059.3046.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Bajaj Auto #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:47 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.