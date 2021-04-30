Bajaj Auto Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,596.10 crore, up 26.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,596.10 crore in March 2021 up 26.12% from Rs. 6,815.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,551.28 crore in March 2021 up 14.57% from Rs. 1,353.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,805.48 crore in March 2021 up 7.47% from Rs. 1,680.04 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 53.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 46.80 in March 2020.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,834.25 on April 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.03% returns over the last 6 months and 53.37% over the last 12 months.