Bajaj Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,004.90 crore, up 8.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,004.90 crore in June 2022 up 8.38% from Rs. 7,386.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,163.33 crore in June 2022 down 0.58% from Rs. 1,170.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,606.03 crore in June 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 1,447.26 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 40.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 40.50 in June 2021.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 4,021.15 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.85% returns over the last 6 months and 4.82% over the last 12 months.