Bajaj Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,004.90 crore, up 8.38% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,004.90 crore in June 2022 up 8.38% from Rs. 7,386.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,163.33 crore in June 2022 down 0.58% from Rs. 1,170.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,606.03 crore in June 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 1,447.26 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 40.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 40.50 in June 2021.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 4,021.15 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.85% returns over the last 6 months and 4.82% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,768.89 7,728.13 7,216.57
Other Operating Income 236.01 246.71 169.47
Total Income From Operations 8,004.90 7,974.84 7,386.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,435.40 5,326.66 4,880.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 468.39 558.33 384.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -126.13 -149.26 130.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 383.60 306.82 362.25
Depreciation 67.56 69.83 64.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -5.05 -2.32 -2.10
Other Expenses 562.30 573.93 513.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,218.83 1,290.85 1,053.74
Other Income 319.64 288.86 329.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,538.47 1,579.71 1,383.04
Interest 4.34 2.88 2.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,534.13 1,576.83 1,380.75
Exceptional Items -- 315.28 --
P/L Before Tax 1,534.13 1,892.11 1,380.75
Tax 370.80 428.00 321.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,163.33 1,464.11 1,059.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,163.33 1,464.11 1,059.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 62.05 110.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,163.33 1,526.16 1,170.17
Equity Share Capital 289.37 289.37 289.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.20 52.80 40.50
Diluted EPS 40.20 52.80 40.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.20 52.80 40.50
Diluted EPS 40.20 52.80 40.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
