Bajaj Auto Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,386.04 crore, up 139.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,386.04 crore in June 2021 up 139.87% from Rs. 3,079.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,170.17 crore in June 2021 up 195.86% from Rs. 395.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,447.26 crore in June 2021 up 93.92% from Rs. 746.30 crore in June 2020.

Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 40.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 13.70 in June 2020.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,904.05 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given -4.64% returns over the last 6 months and 30.80% over the last 12 months.