Bajaj Auto Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,079.24 crore, down 60.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,079.24 crore in June 2020 down 60.3% from Rs. 7,755.82 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 395.51 crore in June 2020 down 60.92% from Rs. 1,012.17 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 746.30 crore in June 2020 down 51.37% from Rs. 1,534.57 crore in June 2019.

Bajaj Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.70 in June 2020 from Rs. 35.00 in June 2019.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 2,985.40 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 16.49% over the last 12 months.