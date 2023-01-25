Bajaj Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,318.54 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,318.54 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 9,021.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,472.70 crore in December 2022 up 3.01% from Rs. 1,429.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,027.82 crore in December 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 1,718.86 crore in December 2021.