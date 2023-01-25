English
    Bajaj Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,318.54 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,318.54 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 9,021.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,472.70 crore in December 2022 up 3.01% from Rs. 1,429.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,027.82 crore in December 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 1,718.86 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,318.549,911.068,805.50
    Other Operating Income--291.65216.15
    Total Income From Operations9,318.5410,202.719,021.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,829.506,940.626,036.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods567.64489.55540.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks193.1256.03165.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost361.55359.81340.80
    Depreciation74.8267.4869.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised---3.73-3.17
    Other Expenses609.44610.79569.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,682.471,682.161,301.23
    Other Income270.53333.85347.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,953.002,016.011,648.89
    Interest8.4810.921.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,944.522,005.091,647.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,944.522,005.091,647.10
    Tax471.82483.78358.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,472.701,521.311,288.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,472.701,521.311,288.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--198.13141.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,472.701,719.441,429.68
    Equity Share Capital282.96283.65289.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.1060.1049.40
    Diluted EPS52.1060.1049.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.1053.6349.40
    Diluted EPS52.1060.1049.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited