App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 16, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Q4 net profit down 55.6% YoY at Rs 83 crore

The insurer posted an underwriting loss of Rs 146 crore in the March quarter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Private general insurer Bajaj Allianz General Insurance posted a 55.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) dip in its March quarter (Q4) at Rs 83 crore on account of an underwriting loss.

Compared to an underwriting profit of Rs 30 crore in Q4FY18, the non-life insurer posted an underwriting loss of Rs 146 crore in Q4FY19. The combined ratio for the quarter stood at 103.9 percent compared to 93.4 percent in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said: “In a year which saw the industry growth dropped from 17 percent to about 12 percent, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance witnessed a growth of 17 percent (in gross written premium) which is over the market."

The company saw a 17 percent YoY rise in gross written premium to Rs 11,097 crore in FY19. The combined ratio stood at 96.7 percent in FY19 from 92.3 percent in FY18.

At the end of FY19, the assets under management stood at Rs 17,237 crore, up 16.3 percent YoY.
First Published on May 16, 2019 08:04 pm

tags #Business #insurance #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looks elegantly bold in a Falguni and Shan ...

De De Pyaar De Mid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut who will dazzle on the ...

Exclusive: THIS is how Sushant Singh Rajput plans to rebrand himself i ...

Deepika Padukone touches down for Cannes, are you excited to see her r ...

Game of Thrones: Thousands of fans sign petition and demand remake of ...

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 31st birthday with close buddies and a ha ...

Team India: Anil Kumble had an idea to punish latecomers, but MS Dhoni ...

Kirron Kher turns Harley David Singh, enjoys a ‘geri’ in Chandigar ...

Car in Bhagwat's Convoy Overturns in Bid to Save Cow, Security Personn ...

Naveen Patnaik Urges Rajnath Singh to Relax NDRF Norms to Fix Power Se ...

Madras High Court Reserves Orders on Haasan's Anticipatory Bail Plea

Mayawati, Akhilesh Step Up Attack on PM Modi in Varanasi Rally

National Security Guard Commandos Create History, Summit Mount Everest ...

Pakistan Considers Moving International Forums Against Acquittal of Sa ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Election Epicentre: Decoding Pulse Of The Final Phase Battles In Eater ...

Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Lookalike Spotted Campaigning for BJP Candida ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency ...

Gorakhpur Diary: A tough electoral battle, promise of jobs, better hos ...

EXCLUSIVE: Dynasty politics is dangerous, BJP will emerge victorious w ...

Pragya Singh Thakur calls Godse 'patriot', BJP 'doesn't agree' with he ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat Cisco, Walmart earnings

Markets under Modi government: Only 5 Nifty stocks gave negative retur ...

General sense is that we will get an NDA government, says Rajeev Malik ...

Specialty chemicals sector likely to report double-digit growth for lo ...

Election Commission's decision to use Article 324 in West Bengal sever ...

Game of Thrones: From seasons 1-8, best scenes featuring Cersei Lannis ...

Madras HC's suggestion on excluding consensual sex between people olde ...

Poco F1, Honor Play and more: Gaming phones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG M ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhea ...

Economic slowdown: Why there will be no honeymoon period, no scope for ...

With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead ...

Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high ve ...

Premier League: Manchester City, United and Liverpool among clubs set ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.