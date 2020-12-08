PlusFinancial Times
MARKET NEWS

Baid Leasing Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore, down 19.15% Y-o-Y

Dec 8, 2020 / 10:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baid Leasing and Finance Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore in September 2020 down 19.15% from Rs. 17.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2020 up 10.83% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.78 crore in September 2020 down 14.96% from Rs. 11.50 crore in September 2019.

Baid Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2019.

Baid Leasing shares closed at 32.55 on December 07, 2020 (BSE) and has given 32.32% returns over the last 6 months and -30.74% over the last 12 months.

Baid Leasing and Finance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations13.9312.6017.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13.9312.6017.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-0.040.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.391.211.66
Depreciation0.100.090.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.361.01--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.401.934.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.668.3911.37
Other Income0.020.480.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.688.8711.40
Interest6.256.698.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.432.183.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.432.183.27
Tax0.860.550.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.571.632.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.571.632.32
Equity Share Capital12.0112.0112.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.141.361.93
Diluted EPS2.141.361.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.141.361.93
Diluted EPS2.141.361.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Baid Leasing #Baid Leasing and Finance Company #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Dec 8, 2020 10:00 pm

