Baid Leasing Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore, down 19.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore in September 2020 down 19.15% from Rs. 17.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2020 up 10.83% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.78 crore in September 2020 down 14.96% from Rs. 11.50 crore in September 2019.

Baid Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2019.

Baid Leasing shares closed at 32.55 on December 07, 2020 (BSE) and has given 32.32% returns over the last 6 months and -30.74% over the last 12 months.