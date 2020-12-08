Baid Leasing Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore, down 19.15% Y-o-Y
Dec 8, 2020 / 10:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baid Leasing and Finance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore in September 2020 down 19.15% from Rs. 17.23 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2020 up 10.83% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.78 crore in September 2020 down 14.96% from Rs. 11.50 crore in September 2019.
Baid Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2019.
Baid Leasing shares closed at 32.55 on December 07, 2020 (BSE) and has given 32.32% returns over the last 6 months and -30.74% over the last 12 months.
|Baid Leasing and Finance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.93
|12.60
|17.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.93
|12.60
|17.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-0.04
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.39
|1.21
|1.66
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.36
|1.01
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.40
|1.93
|4.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.66
|8.39
|11.37
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.48
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.68
|8.87
|11.40
|Interest
|6.25
|6.69
|8.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.43
|2.18
|3.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.43
|2.18
|3.27
|Tax
|0.86
|0.55
|0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.57
|1.63
|2.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.57
|1.63
|2.32
|Equity Share Capital
|12.01
|12.01
|12.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|1.36
|1.93
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|1.36
|1.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|1.36
|1.93
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|1.36
|1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited