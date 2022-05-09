Baid Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.27 crore, up 22.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.27 crore in March 2022 up 22.42% from Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2022 up 104.8% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022 up 16.85% from Rs. 8.19 crore in March 2021.

Baid Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in March 2021.

Baid Leasing shares closed at 44.80 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 285.54% returns over the last 6 months and 728.10% over the last 12 months.