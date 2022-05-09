English
    Baid Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.27 crore, up 22.42% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Baid Leasing and Finance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.27 crore in March 2022 up 22.42% from Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2022 up 104.8% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2022 up 16.85% from Rs. 8.19 crore in March 2021.

    Baid Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in March 2021.

    Baid Leasing shares closed at 44.80 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 285.54% returns over the last 6 months and 728.10% over the last 12 months.

    Baid Leasing and Finance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.2510.1812.48
    Other Operating Income0.02----
    Total Income From Operations15.2710.1812.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.041.41
    Depreciation0.080.080.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies2.320.28-0.39
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.362.043.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.446.758.04
    Other Income0.050.010.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.496.768.18
    Interest4.364.735.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.132.032.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.132.032.60
    Tax1.600.510.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.531.521.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.531.521.72
    Equity Share Capital12.0112.0112.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.941.261.44
    Diluted EPS2.941.261.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.941.261.44
    Diluted EPS2.941.261.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.