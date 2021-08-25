Baid Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.18 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.18 crore in June 2021 down 3.32% from Rs. 12.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021 down 2.57% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.76 crore in June 2021 down 13.39% from Rs. 8.96 crore in June 2020.

Baid Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2020.

Baid Leasing shares closed at 39.60 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.44% returns over the last 6 months and 48.04% over the last 12 months.