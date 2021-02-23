Baid Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore, down 6.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore in December 2020 down 6.91% from Rs. 15.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2020 down 19.2% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2020 down 19.71% from Rs. 9.59 crore in December 2019.

Baid Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2019.

Baid Leasing shares closed at 29.00 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.41% returns over the last 6 months and -52.81% over the last 12 months.