Baid Leasing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.69 crore, up 44.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.69 crore in December 2018 up 44.35% from Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2018 up 54.51% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.17 crore in December 2018 up 51.15% from Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2017.

Baid Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.51 in December 2017.

Baid Leasing shares closed at 82.95 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -64.06% returns over the last 6 months and -54.18% over the last 12 months.